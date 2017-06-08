141,534 Shares in Omega Protein Co. (...

141,534 Shares in Omega Protein Co. (Ome) Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Omega Protein Co. during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission .

