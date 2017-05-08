Omega Protein Co. (OME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS
Omega Protein Co. issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04.
