Livestock industry fading on P.E.I.

5 hrs ago Read more: CBC News

Potatoes continue to make up about half of farm cash receipts on P.E.I., as the relative value of the livestock industry has been slipping. A report on farm cash receipts, released by Statistics Canada this week, shows that crops are becoming increasingly important for P.E.I. farmers.

