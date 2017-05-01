Deadline Alert - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors ...
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Omega Protein Corp. & Lead Plaintiff Deadline - May 2, 2017 / EIN News / -- NEW YORK, May 01, 2017 -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Omega Protein Corp. and certain of its officers, and is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons or entities who purchased Omega securities between August 3, 2016 and March 1, 2017, both dates inclusive . Such investors are advised to join this case by visiting the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/ome .
