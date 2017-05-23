Cal-Maine Foods: Egg Prices Will Take Longer To Normalize
Since the epidemic of Avian Influenza in 2015, egg prices soared to new highs and subsequently dipped to decade-lows. Commercial farms are over-producing due to lower fuel and feed costs, and demand has not been able to keep pace.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Comments
Add your comments below
Livestock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nothing creates more people food off (Nov '14)
|Mar '17
|Montana Ranches
|2
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Birmingham Are... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cal-Maine Foods Names New Vice President Of Ope... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Normal Everyday P...
|1
|fresh fertile parrot eggs (Jan '13)
|May '15
|jasonsmith
|4
|Coroner: Omega Protein victim died from head tr... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|roy
|1
|1 dead, 3 injured after Omega Protein explosion... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Nonfiction
|1
Find what you want!
Search Livestock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC