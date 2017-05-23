Cal-Maine Foods: Egg Prices Will Take...

Cal-Maine Foods: Egg Prices Will Take Longer To Normalize

Thursday May 18 Read more: Seeking Alpha

Since the epidemic of Avian Influenza in 2015, egg prices soared to new highs and subsequently dipped to decade-lows. Commercial farms are over-producing due to lower fuel and feed costs, and demand has not been able to keep pace.

