VIDEO: - You manage what you measure'
Animal behaviour expert Temple Grandin said more work needs to be done to improve the welfare of animals during transport. Improvements to Canada's livestock transportation regulations are commendable but they're unlikely to have their intended effect unless they include financial incentives for compliance, says a leading American expert on animal welfare.
