Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc Buys Omega Protein, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Century ...
Norwalk, CT, based Investment company Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc buys Omega Protein, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Century Communities, Mammoth Energy Services, Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Mesa Laboratories, Exactech, Johnson Outdoors, LeMaitre Vascular, First Busey, sells US Concrete, Cynosure, Winnebago Industries, YRC Worldwide, H&E Equipment Services during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. As of 2017-03-31, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc owns 174 stocks with a total value of $802 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
