Seaweed-fed cows could solve livestoc...

Seaweed-fed cows could solve livestock industry's methane problems

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: ABC News

Cattle on a CSIRO research station are being fed a mix of grain and seaweed to see if eating algae drastically reduces methane emissions in cows. If successful, the trial could pave the way for a commercial Australian seaweed farming industry to help the overall livestock industry cut its methane emissions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Livestock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nothing creates more people food off (Nov '14) Mar '17 Montana Ranches 2
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Birmingham Are... Nov '16 Anonymous 1
Solid Wood Furniture (Oct '16) Oct '16 Anonymous 1
News Cal-Maine Foods Names New Vice President Of Ope... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Normal Everyday P... 1
fresh fertile parrot eggs (Jan '13) May '15 jasonsmith 4
News Coroner: Omega Protein victim died from head tr... (Jul '14) Jul '14 roy 1
News 1 dead, 3 injured after Omega Protein explosion... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Nonfiction 1
See all Livestock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Livestock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,608 • Total comments across all topics: 280,441,380

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC