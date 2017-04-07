Robbins Arroyo LLP: Omega Protein Corporation (OME) Misled...
Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that a class action complaint was filed against Omega Protein Corporation in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. The complaint is brought on behalf of all purchasers of Omega securities between June 4, 2013 and March 1, 2017, for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by Omega's officers and directors.
