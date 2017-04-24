Omega Protein Offers Behind-the-Scene...

Omega Protein Offers Behind-the-Scenes Look at Fishing Operations in New Short Film

Saturday Apr 22

The film, Omega Protein: Fishing for Life , offers a new perspective on what it means to be a part of Omega Protein, one that is rarely seen by the public. While Omega Protein has a long tradition of offering guided tours of its processing facilities to students, public officials, regulators and other visitors, because the Company's fishermen are out on the water for days at a time, usually only the fishermen themselves are able to witness the fishing process in person.

