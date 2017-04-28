Omega Protein Investigation Initiated...

Omega Protein Investigation Initiated by Former Louisiana Attorney...

OMEGA PROTEIN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Omega Protein Corporation - OME OMEGA PROTEIN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Omega Protein Corporation - OME Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC , announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Omega Protein Corporation . related to an investigation of an Omega Protein subsidiary's compliance with its probation terms and the company's protection of whistleblower employees.

