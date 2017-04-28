Omega Protein Investigation Initiated by Former Louisiana Attorney...
OMEGA PROTEIN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Omega Protein Corporation - OME OMEGA PROTEIN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Omega Protein Corporation - OME Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC , announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Omega Protein Corporation . related to an investigation of an Omega Protein subsidiary's compliance with its probation terms and the company's protection of whistleblower employees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Livestock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nothing creates more people food off (Nov '14)
|Mar '17
|Montana Ranches
|2
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Birmingham Are...
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cal-Maine Foods Names New Vice President Of Ope... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Normal Everyday P...
|1
|fresh fertile parrot eggs (Jan '13)
|May '15
|jasonsmith
|4
|Coroner: Omega Protein victim died from head tr... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|roy
|1
|1 dead, 3 injured after Omega Protein explosion... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Nonfiction
|1
Find what you want!
Search Livestock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC