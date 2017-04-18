Omega Protein Corporation Board Of Directors Nominates To Board
The Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee of the Board of Directors engaged Seiden Krieger Associates, Inc.; an independent search firm, to assist in the identification and evaluation of independent director candidates, and Dr. Clark was nominated as a result of this process. Dr. Clark served as the Senior Vice President of Global Public Policy and External Relations for Kellogg Company.
