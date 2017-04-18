Omega Protein Corporation Board Of Di...

Omega Protein Corporation Board Of Directors Nominates To Board

15 hrs ago

The Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee of the Board of Directors engaged Seiden Krieger Associates, Inc.; an independent search firm, to assist in the identification and evaluation of independent director candidates, and Dr. Clark was nominated as a result of this process. Dr. Clark served as the Senior Vice President of Global Public Policy and External Relations for Kellogg Company.

Read more at BioSpace.

Chicago, IL

