OME Investors: GPM Reminds Investors of the May 2 Deadline in the...

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the May 2, 2017 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Omega Protein Corporation securities between June 4, 2013 and March 1, 2017 , inclusive . Omega investors have until May 2, 2017 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

