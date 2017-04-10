JAS bats for locally produced 'bully beef' - ... Says it could stimulate livestock industry
The Jamaica Agricultural Society is fully supportive of a recent announcement by GraceKennedy Limited that it is considering producing its own corned beef locally, instead of continuing its reliance on overseas suppliers. In an interview with The Gleaner yesterday, JAS president, Senator Norman Grant, said the establishment of a local corned beef processing industry would fall in line with the national 'Eat What You Grow' campaign and cut the nation's importation of corned beef, 99.5 per cent of which is sourced from Brazil.
