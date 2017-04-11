Grassley Attempts to Ban Packer Owner...

Grassley Attempts to Ban Packer Ownership of Livestock

Tuesday Apr 11

Grassley, who farms himself, says he's seeing more consolidation and "vertical integration" in the livestock industry which will ultimately hurt farmers and consumers. In the past few decades, large poultry and pork packers have concentrated operations and Grassley says the beef industry is also showing signs of going the same direction.

