Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $535,000 Position in Cal-Maine Foods Inc
Federated Investors Inc. PA cut its stake in Cal-Maine Foods Inc by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,115 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,605 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Livestock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nothing creates more people food off (Nov '14)
|Mar '17
|Montana Ranches
|2
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Birmingham Are...
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cal-Maine Foods Names New Vice President Of Ope... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Normal Everyday P...
|1
|fresh fertile parrot eggs (Jan '13)
|May '15
|jasonsmith
|4
|Coroner: Omega Protein victim died from head tr... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|roy
|1
|1 dead, 3 injured after Omega Protein explosion... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Nonfiction
|1
Find what you want!
Search Livestock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC