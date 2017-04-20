DA Davidson Comments on Omega Protein...

DA Davidson Comments on Omega Protein Co.a s Q1 2017 Earnings

Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Omega Protein in a report released on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. DA Davidson analyst E. Gottlieb now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24.

