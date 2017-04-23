Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM) Sees Signi...

Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sunday Apr 23

Cal-Maine Foods Inc was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,686,405 shares, a growth of 0.8% from the March 15th total of 9,610,094 shares.

