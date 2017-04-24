Agrisoma's Carinata seed is the grain...

Agrisoma's Carinata seed is the grain that is harvested and contains...

Agrisoma's Carinata seed is the grain that is harvested and contains 40% oil and 60% animal feed = 100% no waste Agrisoma's Carinata seed is the grain that is harvested and contains 40% oil and 60% animal feed = 100% no waste Carinata is currently grown by farmers to produce oil that makes low carbon biofuels for the aviation industry. Agrisoma has discovered a powerful, natural protein inside the Carinata seed which can also be processed to produce a nutritious, low carbon animal feed with overall greenhouse gas emissions significantly lower than animal feed made from other common crops used as feed in the livestock industry.

