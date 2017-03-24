Strain-specific footrot vaccine shoul...

Strain-specific footrot vaccine should help eradicate the disease

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: ABC News

Footrot is a hoof infection found in sheep, goats and cattle and costs the livestock industry millions in losses and control programs each year. But researchers from the University of Sydney have developed a vaccine that will target specific serogroups, or strains of the bacteria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Livestock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nothing creates more people food off (Nov '14) Mar 8 Montana Ranches 2
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Birmingham Are... Nov '16 Anonymous 1
Solid Wood Furniture Oct '16 Anonymous 1
News Cal-Maine Foods Names New Vice President Of Ope... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Normal Everyday P... 1
fresh fertile parrot eggs (Jan '13) May '15 jasonsmith 4
News Coroner: Omega Protein victim died from head tr... (Jul '14) Jul '14 roy 1
News 1 dead, 3 injured after Omega Protein explosion... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Nonfiction 1
See all Livestock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Livestock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,087 • Total comments across all topics: 279,788,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC