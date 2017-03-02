SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces the Commencement of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Omega Protein Corporation Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of Omega Protein Corporation concerning possible violations of federal securities laws. On March 1, 2017, post-market, Omega disclosed that the Company had received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission seeking information in connection with an investigation of an Omega subsidiary's compliance with its probation terms and the Company's protection of whistleblower employees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.