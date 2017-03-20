Shareholder Alert: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who...

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Omega Protein Corp. of the May 1, 2017 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action lawsuit filed against the Company and certain officers. The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all those who purchased Omega stock or options between June 4, 2013 and March 1, 2017 .

