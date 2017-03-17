Senate drone inquiry raises questions over safety at public hearing in Queensland
In rural Australia, unmanned aircraft are already becoming an essential tool for farmers, and now a Senate inquiry is reviewing their use and safety implications. The Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport References Committee held its only public hearing in Dalby, in southern Queensland this week.
