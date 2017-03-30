Q1 2018 Earnings Forecast for Cal-Mai...

Q1 2018 Earnings Forecast for Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM) Issued By DA Davidson

Thursday Mar 30 Read more: Daily Political

Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for Cal-Maine Foods in a report released on Monday. DA Davidson analyst E. Gottlieb now anticipates that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30.

