INVESTOR ALERT: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Omega Protein Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm Lundin Law PC , a shareholder rights firm announces a class action lawsuit against Omega Protein Corporation . Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Omega shares between June 4, 2013 and March 1, 2017 inclusive , are encouraged to contact the firm in advance of the May 1, 2017 lead plaintiff deadline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.