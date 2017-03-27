Investor Alert: Brower Piven Encourag...

INVESTOR ALERT: Brower Piven Encourages Shareholders Who Have Losses In Excess Of $100,000 From Investment In Omega Protein Corporation To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of purchasers of Omega Protein Corporation securities during the period between June 4, 2013 and March 1, 2017, inclusive . Investors who wish to become proactively involved in the litigation have until May 1, 2017 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

