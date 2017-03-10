Important Omega Protein Corporation Investor Alert: Wolf Haldenstein...

Important Omega Protein Corporation I...

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Omega Protein Corporation shares between June 4, 2013 and March 1, 2017 . Investors who have incurred losses in Omega Protein Corporation shares are urged to contact the firm immediately at [email protected] or 575-0735 or 545-4774.

