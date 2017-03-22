Distillery Opening In Brooklyn Neighborhood

Article from ModernCities.com Burlock and Barrel Distillery will be setting up shop within a high-profile warehouse complex in Jacksonville's burgeoning Brooklyn neighborhood, and plans to open Jacksonville's first whiskey distillery in 2017. Colin Edwards and Ian Haensley started Burlock & Barrel in 2013 with a belief that great whiskey can be made outside the Scottish highlands or the mountains of Kentucky and Tennessee.

