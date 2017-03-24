DA Davidson Weighs in on Omega Protei...

DA Davidson Weighs in on Omega Protein Co.'s Q1 2017 Earnings

Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Omega Protein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. DA Davidson analyst E. Gottlieb now expects that the brokerage will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24.

