Camels, parrots, dogs, cats departing the Keys checked for screwworms

5 hrs ago

As part of the ongoing New World screwworm eradication efforts in Monroe County, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has assessed more than 15,000 animals for screwworm at the Animal Health Check Point, located at Mile Marker 106 in Key Largo. The department checks all animals traveling north out of the Keys for screwworm to prevent the spread of the infestation to the mainland.

