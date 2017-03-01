Camels, parrots, dogs, cats departing the Keys checked for screwworms
As part of the ongoing New World screwworm eradication efforts in Monroe County, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has assessed more than 15,000 animals for screwworm at the Animal Health Check Point, located at Mile Marker 106 in Key Largo. The department checks all animals traveling north out of the Keys for screwworm to prevent the spread of the infestation to the mainland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Livestock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Birmingham Are...
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cal-Maine Foods Names New Vice President Of Ope... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Normal Everyday P...
|1
|fresh fertile parrot eggs (Jan '13)
|May '15
|jasonsmith
|4
|Nothing creates more people food off (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Markwright
|1
|Coroner: Omega Protein victim died from head tr... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|roy
|1
|1 dead, 3 injured after Omega Protein explosion... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Nonfiction
|1
Find what you want!
Search Livestock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC