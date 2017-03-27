Cal-Maine Foods Stock Slipping on Q3 ...

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Slipping on Q3 Earnings Miss

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: TheStreet.com

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods were falling by 6.96% to $34.75 in pre-market trading on Monday morning, after the shell eggs producer reported its 2017 third quarter results which fell short of analysts' expectations. The company posted earnings of 9 cents per diluted share on revenue of $306.5 million, analysts had forecast earnings of 20 cents per share on revenue of $325 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Livestock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nothing creates more people food off (Nov '14) Mar 8 Montana Ranches 2
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Birmingham Are... Nov '16 Anonymous 1
Solid Wood Furniture Oct '16 Anonymous 1
News Cal-Maine Foods Names New Vice President Of Ope... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Normal Everyday P... 1
fresh fertile parrot eggs (Jan '13) May '15 jasonsmith 4
News Coroner: Omega Protein victim died from head tr... (Jul '14) Jul '14 roy 1
News 1 dead, 3 injured after Omega Protein explosion... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Nonfiction 1
See all Livestock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Livestock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,435 • Total comments across all topics: 279,899,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC