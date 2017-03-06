Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Closes Acquisit...

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Closes Acquisition of Egg Production Assets of Happy Hen Egg Farms, Inc.

Friday Mar 3

The acquired assets include commercial egg production and processing facilities with current capacity for approximately 350,000 laying hens and related distribution facilities located near Harwood and Wharton, Texas. Happy Hen Egg Farms' current site is designed for capacity of up to 1.2 million laying hens.

