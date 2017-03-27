Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM) Issues Qua...

Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Cal-Maine Foods Inc announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13.

