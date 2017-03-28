Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM) Issues Ear...

Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

23 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Cal-Maine Foods Inc issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13.

