Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Omega Protein Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Omega Protein Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Omega Protein Corporation securities between June 4, 2013 and March 1, 2017 . Investors have until May 1, 2017, to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
