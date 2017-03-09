Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces...

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has ...

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Omega Protein Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Omega Protein Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Omega Protein Corporation securities between June 4, 2013 and March 1, 2017 . Investors have until May 1, 2017, to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Livestock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nothing creates more people food off (Nov '14) Wed Montana Ranches 2
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Birmingham Are... Nov '16 Anonymous 1
Solid Wood Furniture Oct '16 Anonymous 1
News Cal-Maine Foods Names New Vice President Of Ope... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Normal Everyday P... 1
fresh fertile parrot eggs (Jan '13) May '15 jasonsmith 4
News Coroner: Omega Protein victim died from head tr... (Jul '14) Jul '14 roy 1
News 1 dead, 3 injured after Omega Protein explosion... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Nonfiction 1
See all Livestock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Livestock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,515 • Total comments across all topics: 279,435,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC