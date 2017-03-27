Be alert for livestock disease threat
Foot and mouth disease, which could cost the Australian livestock industry between $6 and $52 billion, is a very real threat. "As WA exports 80 per cent of its livestock and livestock products annually, an FMD outbreak would be devastating to the State."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Comments
Add your comments below
Livestock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nothing creates more people food off (Nov '14)
|Mar 8
|Montana Ranches
|2
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Birmingham Are...
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cal-Maine Foods Names New Vice President Of Ope... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Normal Everyday P...
|1
|fresh fertile parrot eggs (Jan '13)
|May '15
|jasonsmith
|4
|Coroner: Omega Protein victim died from head tr... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|roy
|1
|1 dead, 3 injured after Omega Protein explosion... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Nonfiction
|1
Find what you want!
Search Livestock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC