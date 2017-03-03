Almost P6.4M in projects seen to boos...

Almost P6.4M in projects seen to boost livestock industry

THE Provincial Government of Negros Occidental, through the Provincial Veterinary Office , turned over almost P6.4-million worth of various projects to farmer-raisers to further improve the local livestock industry, especially the swine sector. Governor Alfredo Maranon Jr., who led the turnover rites at the PVO Office at the Capitol compound in Bacolod City on March 2, said the projects are intended to equip livestock raisers in increasing their income and producing more quality meat products.

