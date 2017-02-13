Prudential PLC Has $23,443,000 Positi...

Prudential PLC Has $23,443,000 Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc.

Monday Feb 13 Read more: The Breeze

Prudential PLC continued to hold its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 530,685 shares of the company's stock at the end of the fourth quarter.

