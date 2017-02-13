Prudential PLC Has $23,443,000 Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc.
Prudential PLC continued to hold its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 530,685 shares of the company's stock at the end of the fourth quarter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Add your comments below
Livestock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Birmingham Are...
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cal-Maine Foods Names New Vice President Of Ope... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Normal Everyday P...
|1
|fresh fertile parrot eggs (Jan '13)
|May '15
|jasonsmith
|4
|Nothing creates more people food off (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Markwright
|1
|Coroner: Omega Protein victim died from head tr... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|roy
|1
|1 dead, 3 injured after Omega Protein explosion... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Nonfiction
|1
Find what you want!
Search Livestock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC