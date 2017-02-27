Omega Protein Co. to Post Q1 2017 Ear...

Omega Protein Co. to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Omega Protein in a research note issued to investors on Friday. DA Davidson analyst E. Gottlieb now anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43.

