DA eyeing Australian cattle to boost livestock industry

The Department of Agriculture is planning to include in its 2018 budget the procurement of live animals from Australia to help boost the country's livestock industry. Last week, DA Secretary Emmanuel 'Manny' PiA ol discussed with Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Amanda Gorely the department's plan to import more cattle from Australia.

