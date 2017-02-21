Cal-Maine Foods: A New Acquisition, N...

Cal-Maine Foods: A New Acquisition, Negative Margins, Cash Burn - And Where's The Dividend?

Friday Feb 10

This deal is going to occur during one of Cal-Maine's tougher operating environments; margins have declined substantially as shell egg prices are under pressure. The past two consecutive quarters, Cal-Maine's operating and free cash flows have turned negative, with a cash burn of $111 million.

