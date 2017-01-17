The Country Life: For Colorado livestock, brands serve as return address
The livestock industry formed the brand board in 1865, when Colorado was still a territory; the brand board became a state agency in the early 1900s and became a division of the Colorado Department of Agriculture in the 1970s. Some things haven't changed over all those years; a hot iron remains the most common method of branding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Livestock Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Birmingham Are...
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Solid Wood Furniture
|Oct '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Cal-Maine Foods Names New Vice President Of Ope... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Normal Everyday P...
|1
|fresh fertile parrot eggs (Jan '13)
|May '15
|jasonsmith
|4
|Nothing creates more people food off (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Markwright
|1
|Coroner: Omega Protein victim died from head tr... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|roy
|1
|1 dead, 3 injured after Omega Protein explosion... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Nonfiction
|1
Find what you want!
Search Livestock Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC