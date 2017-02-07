Push continues for fewer antibiotics in livestock industry
"These are small steps, but not nearly enough to really address the enormous overuse of antibiotics." Dr. David Wallinga, Natural Resources Defense Council New federal regulations mark the first serious attempt in at least 20 years to tackle what many have called the systematic overuse of antibiotics in healthy farm animals.
