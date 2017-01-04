Omega Protein Corporation (OME) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, "Omega Protein Corporation, headquartered in Houston, is one of the nation's leading producers of edible fish oil, which is high in nutritionally desirable Omega-3 fatty acids and is used in a variety of food products. Omega Protein also produces specialty fish meals for use in livestock feeds, and fish solubles which are used as an organic fertilizer and in other applications.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.