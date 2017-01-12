New approach to mastitis 'almost halves' farmer's antibiotic costs
Shropshire farmers have learnt how AHDB Dairy's Mastitis Control Plan had helped one farmer to significantly reduce the rate of new clinical mastitis cases and reduce antibiotic use across his 800-cow herd, delivering annual savings of around A 57,000. This downward trend is encouraging as the livestock industry works towards achieving a long term reduction in the use of antibiotics.
