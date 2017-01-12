New approach to mastitis 'almost halv...

New approach to mastitis 'almost halves' farmer's antibiotic costs

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: FarmingUK

Shropshire farmers have learnt how AHDB Dairy's Mastitis Control Plan had helped one farmer to significantly reduce the rate of new clinical mastitis cases and reduce antibiotic use across his 800-cow herd, delivering annual savings of around A 57,000. This downward trend is encouraging as the livestock industry works towards achieving a long term reduction in the use of antibiotics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FarmingUK.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Livestock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Birmingham Are... Nov '16 Anonymous 1
Solid Wood Furniture Oct '16 Anonymous 1
News Cal-Maine Foods Names New Vice President Of Ope... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Normal Everyday P... 1
fresh fertile parrot eggs (Jan '13) May '15 jasonsmith 4
Nothing creates more people food off (Nov '14) Nov '14 Markwright 1
News Coroner: Omega Protein victim died from head tr... (Jul '14) Jul '14 roy 1
News 1 dead, 3 injured after Omega Protein explosion... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Nonfiction 1
See all Livestock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Livestock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,756 • Total comments across all topics: 277,856,837

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC