Manitoba rewrites hog barn regulations

Read more: The Western Producer

This morning, Agriculture Minister Ralph Eichler announced changes to rules for farm buildings, which should simplify the construction and renovation of hog barns. "KAP is extremely pleased with this announcement because it will result in a renewal of the livestock industry, allowing producers to build new barns and modernize existing ones," he said in a news release.

