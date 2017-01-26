Dietary supplement company fined for ...

Dietary supplement company fined for illegal dumping

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

A dietary supplement company must pay $1.2 million for illegally discharging pollutants into the Vermilion River, a federal judge decided this week. Omega Protein Inc. was sentenced last week by U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter for two counts of unlawful discharge of a pollutant into a water of the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Livestock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Birmingham Are... Nov '16 Anonymous 1
Solid Wood Furniture Oct '16 Anonymous 1
News Cal-Maine Foods Names New Vice President Of Ope... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Normal Everyday P... 1
fresh fertile parrot eggs (Jan '13) May '15 jasonsmith 4
Nothing creates more people food off (Nov '14) Nov '14 Markwright 1
News Coroner: Omega Protein victim died from head tr... (Jul '14) Jul '14 roy 1
News 1 dead, 3 injured after Omega Protein explosion... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Nonfiction 1
See all Livestock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Livestock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,563 • Total comments across all topics: 278,382,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC