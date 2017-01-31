Callahan Advisors, LLC Buys Facebook,...

Callahan Advisors, LLC Buys Facebook, Thor Industries, Welltower, Sells Wells Fargo, Cal-Maine ...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: GuruFocus.com

Houston, TX, based Investment company Callahan Advisors, LLC buys Facebook, Thor Industries, Welltower, Monsanto, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Northern Trust, FedEx, Eagle Materials, Orbotech, Bunge, sells Wells Fargo, Cal-Maine Foods, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury, Stericycle, General Mills during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Callahan Advisors, LLC. As of 2016-12-31, Callahan Advisors, LLC owns 117 stocks with a total value of $415 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Livestock Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Birmingham Are... Nov '16 Anonymous 1
Solid Wood Furniture Oct '16 Anonymous 1
News Cal-Maine Foods Names New Vice President Of Ope... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Normal Everyday P... 1
fresh fertile parrot eggs (Jan '13) May '15 jasonsmith 4
Nothing creates more people food off (Nov '14) Nov '14 Markwright 1
News Coroner: Omega Protein victim died from head tr... (Jul '14) Jul '14 roy 1
News 1 dead, 3 injured after Omega Protein explosion... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Nonfiction 1
See all Livestock Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Livestock Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,446 • Total comments across all topics: 278,450,891

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC