Callahan Advisors, LLC Buys Facebook, Thor Industries, Welltower, Sells Wells Fargo, Cal-Maine ...

Houston, TX, based Investment company Callahan Advisors, LLC buys Facebook, Thor Industries, Welltower, Monsanto, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Northern Trust, FedEx, Eagle Materials, Orbotech, Bunge, sells Wells Fargo, Cal-Maine Foods, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury, Stericycle, General Mills during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Callahan Advisors, LLC. As of 2016-12-31, Callahan Advisors, LLC owns 117 stocks with a total value of $415 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

