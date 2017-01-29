Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers
Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. by 13.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,717 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,486 shares during the period.
