Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

